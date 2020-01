Bahare Aahare Khaddo Mela, North Kolkata’s biggest food festival, is back. This five-day-long festival will feature more than 30 food stalls including Kalighat's Apanjan, Saptapadi, KFC, Go Lebanese, Aminia, Doi Ghar among more. The food stalls will include a variety of delicacies and cuisines besides band performances, cooking competition and quiz.

When: January 1-5, 2-10 pm

Where: Ganesh Ghosh Udyan, Paikpara