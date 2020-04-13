Don't let the lockdown woes mar your Poila Baisakh celebrations with your loved ones. Count on Oudh 1590 to make this Bengali New Year's Day just like any other year. Despite all the challenges, Oudh 1590 will serve your favourites at your doorstep, maintaining all hygiene and parameters. Stay home and enjoy a proper Awadhi meal including scrumptious Mutton Galawati Kabab, Chicken Zafrani Kabab and Mahi Tikka. Move over to the main course and choose from items like Mutton Awadhi Handi Biryani, Chicken Awadhi Handi Biryani and Jheenga Biryani pairing them with Gosht Bhuna, Gosht Kundan Kaliya, Murgh Irani and Keema Kaleji. End your meal with Gajar Ka Halwa.

Order Through: Zomato and Swiggy

Date: April 14

Timings: 12.30 pm to 3 pm & 6.30 pm to 10.30 pm

Pocket Pinch(approx.): Rs 1,000 ++ for two