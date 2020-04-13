Another day of feasting on the Bengali calendar, the auspicious occasion of Poila Baishak has arrived; The Park Hotel presents Poila Baisakher Bhuri Bhoj for all its patrons to a time-honoured Bengali menu that has a blend of novelty and traditions right at your doorstep.

The special online menu includes Mocha Chingri, Mutton Daak Bunglow, Fish Paturi, Aloo Dum, Phoolkopir Motor Rassa, Dhokar Dalna, Cholar Dal, along with luchi and pulao.

Wrap it up with the must-haves likes Amsotto chutney, Mishti Doi and Rosogolla.

Experience a traditionally curated Bengali meal priced at Rs 1,000 for two. They have combos as well for two & more starting at Rs 900. Timing for orders: noon to 11 pm

For orders call: 8335010101