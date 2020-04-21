Tickets to Only Much Louder’s multi-genre comedy festival ‘The Circuit #SitDown Comedy Festival’ has gone live on Paytm Insider yesterday. The popular festival was due to begin in March but was called off preemptively when the news of COVID-19 outbreak broke. The festival is now all set for an online run with Paytm Insider powering a seamless experience for the organisers, artistes and fans.

Customers who purchase tickets get their event access details on the ticket and a reminder when the show is about to go live. This will be the first digital comedy festival of its kind using the platform’s capabilities.

“We went back to the roots of what makes an event special - for an artiste and for a fan. Paytm Insider is bridging the distance between the two when events are being run digitally and with our new event self-publishing features, we enable artistes and organisers to once again count on ticketing revenue,” tells Shreyas Srinivasan, CEO of Paytm Insider.

Starting this week, Paytm Insider will also run contests to provide erstwhile IRL “meet and greet” experiences for fans, this time over video.

The Circuit Comedy Festival will be on from April 22 - 26, bringing some of the best and new comedy talent straight to your screens, in fresh interactive formats.

