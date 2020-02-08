Studio Artz cordially invites you to Nachiketa 2020 where eminent artist, Samir Aich will be present for interactions and you can get your hands on a creative amalgamation of brushstrokes and craftwork in multiple media, such as tempera, charcoal, pen & ink and oil pastel. The three-day exhibition will also feature a line of exclusive paintings by the students of Studio Artz, mentored by Rabin Kumar Mondal who is an accomplished artist from the Bengal School of Art.

When: February 9-11, 4 - 6 pm

Where: ICCR Nandlal Bose Hall, 9A, Ho Chi Minh Sarani