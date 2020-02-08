Enjoy, interact and learn about art at Nachiketa 2020 by Studio Artz in ICCR
Studio Artz cordially invites you to Nachiketa 2020 where eminent artist, Samir Aich will be present for interactions and you can get your hands on a creative amalgamation of brushstrokes and craftwork in multiple media, such as tempera, charcoal, pen & ink and oil pastel. The three-day exhibition will also feature a line of exclusive paintings by the students of Studio Artz, mentored by Rabin Kumar Mondal who is an accomplished artist from the Bengal School of Art.
When: February 9-11, 4 - 6 pm
Where: ICCR Nandlal Bose Hall, 9A, Ho Chi Minh Sarani