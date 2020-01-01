Birla Academy of Art and Culture will present its 53rd annual exhibition starting from January 9. To be inaugurated by Roobina Karode, director and chief curator at Kiran Nadar Museum of art, this exhibition, this month-long exhibition will also see a few special events including an Illustrated Lecture on Decade three: A Refracted Gaze, a conversation on critical questions in Indian art between Roobina Karode and Gayatri Sinha. To be held at the auditorium of Birla Academy, this event will take place on January 10 from 6.30 pm to 8 pm.

LN Tallur's work of art

January 11 will see an evening of classical vocal recital by Padma Bhusan Pandit Rajan Sajan Misra accompanied by Parimal Chakraborty on tabla and Sumit Mishra on harmonium. There will also be a book reading session by Professor Ananda Lal and an interactive session with the audience on Tagore’s Geetanjali on January 12.

The exhibition will be on view till February 9 (closed on 23, 26 & 29 January and Mondays).

When: 3-8 p.m.

Where: Birla Academy of Art & Culture