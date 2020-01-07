With the city experiencing the peak of winter, it's already time for the harvest season to arrive and JW Marriott Kolkata gears up for grand revelries. The year begins with a celebration of culture and tradition as the hotel brings its first, vibrant Punjabi harvest festival; Lohri to the city of joy.

The folk festival of Lohri embodies community, abundance and the vivacious culture of the state of Punjab. JW Marriott Kolkata plans to make this a unique evening that showcases the choicest local North Indian flavours and Punjabi classics that are sure to make you sway. Complete with authentic Lohri delicacies and pulsating music right from the heart of the Pind, the hotel offers an exciting evening of dance and frolic, evoking the true spirit of this earthy festival.

Lohri festival at JW Marriott Kolkata

Besides the traditional festival delicacies, the festival will also have rocking Punjabi beats to groove to. This soul-warming winter festivity will be hosted at the spectacular outdoor infinity poolside of the hotel, which offers seamless and breathtaking views of the city’s skyline. Guests can enjoy unlimited food and beverages at the poolside party, along with bhangra beats churned out by resident DJ Rishi.

Where: JW Marriott Kolkata Poolside

When: January 13, 6 - 10 pm

Price: Rs 2,199 AI (Unlimited food and beverages)

For reservations: +91 33 6633 0000