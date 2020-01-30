As part of the worldwide series La Nuit des Idées (Night of Ideas), Alliance Francaise du Bengale and French Institute in India invite all to the session on "Being Alive - The Night, a new frontier to the city" with French geographer and urbanist Luc Gwiazdzinski.

The session (in French) will be interpreted (in English) by Neela Majumdar.

When: January 31, 6.30 pm

Where: Alliance Française du Bengale, Park Mansions, 57 A Park Street