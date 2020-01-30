Be alive at the Night of Idea at Alliance Francaise du Bengale, Kolkata
As part of the worldwide series La Nuit des Idées (Night of Ideas), Alliance Francaise du Bengale and French Institute in India invite all to the session on "Being Alive - The Night, a new frontier to the city" with French geographer and urbanist Luc Gwiazdzinski.
The session (in French) will be interpreted (in English) by Neela Majumdar.
When: January 31, 6.30 pm
Where: Alliance Française du Bengale, Park Mansions, 57 A Park Street