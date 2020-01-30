The Japan Foundation and PVR will organise a Japanese Film Festival where 25 Japanese movies with English subtitles will be screened at PVR Cinemas, Mani Square Mall, Kolkata from 7 - 16 February 2020. The film festival already had resounding success in other cities of India during the past several months and will come to a close in India with Kolkata. You can watch such classics as Your Name, Samurai Shifters, Weathering With You and Shoplifters among others.

Free passes will be available at the venue prior to one hour before the beginning of each show, on a first-come-first-served basis.

Where: PVR, Mani Square Mall

When: February 7-16