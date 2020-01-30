Though the widely-loved croissants are often associated with the French, its actual origin can be traced back to Austria, where this buttery, flaky pastry came into existence back in the 13th century.

The kipferl or kifli, a crescent-shaped bread roll, is known as the ancestor of the croissant and on this year's Croissant Day, JW Marriott Kolkata is bringing taste of delectable croissants, delicately crafted with much finesse, for guests to indulge in.

A savoury croissant at JW Lounge

The Croissant Festival at Marriotts cafe, JW Lounge, will offer a delicious array of savoury and sweet croissant and sandwiches. The menu features Baked Croissant Sandwich with Salmon, the classic Croque Monsieur Croissant, Bocconcini & Sweet Basil in Charcoal Croissant, among the savoury choices and Raspberry Croissant, Praline Croffin, and Charcol Croissant among the sweet selection. This sophisticated set of pastries curated by Marriott also includes choices closer to home, including Paneer Tikka Croissant Sandwich and Iranian Pistachio Enrobed Croissant.

Where: JW Lounge, JW Marriott Kolkata

When: January 30 to February 23

Pocket Pinch: Plain Croissant Rs 235 (AI), Veg Croissant S/W Rs 354 (AI), Non-veg Croissant S/W Rs 425 (AI)