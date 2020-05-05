To celebrate the 159th birth anniversary of Rabindranath Tagore, the online wing of SPCkraft helmed by interdisciplinary artiste Sujoy Prosad Chatterjee shall launch a Youtube video of these 33 participants, who shall recite verses of Bharat-Tirtha as a tribute to all the frontline warriors of the disease. These participants, who are locked down in their spaces shall read this poem in turns and shoot themselves on their phone. The video is being designed by Arka Goswami. "The future is uncertain. Too many lives have been laid down. In these dark times, we shall use this poem as a prayer to heal the country and I am glad that all of my members of this online community have come together to show their allegiance to the country", says Sujoy Prosad Chatterjee, who is also teaching elocution and voice dynamics online and has been mentoring 33 people across India, USA, UK, Australia and Canada, who are a part of this initiative.

You can watch the video on May 8 on YouTube.