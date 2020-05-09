Pancham Er Adday, a musical cafe dedicated to the legendary music director R D Burman, has planned a unique contest to celebrate Mother’s Day.

The contest entails you to share your special moments with your mom on the Facebook page of the cafe. It can be a special memory, a gift or even a special song that you hold dear to yourself. And no prizes for guessing, the best ‘special moments’ will be rewarded by the team of Pancham Er Adday. The winner will get a wonderful lunch date with their mother at the comfort of their homes. The lip-smacking food will be delivered at the doorstep so that you can celebrate the special day with your mom.

Check out the facebook page of Pancham Er Adday for more details.