You Care by Luke Coutinho to celebrate Kisan Diwas with a four-day digital festival

What: Kisan Divas by You Care Lifestyle

When: December 20 to December 24, 2021

Where: Online

What to expect: You Care Lifestyle by Luke Coutinho is celebrating Kisan Divas through a 4-day festival that introduces home-grown and farm to table products, offers, and other interesting activities on their social media. Seen as India’s first digital farmers market which has made available the best of products by connecting small-time farmers and vendors who are ethical and responsible towards both health as well as the environment, celebrating Kisan Diwas is part of the brands larger objective of building a sustainable food chain and encouraging local players through #Wellnessthroughfairtrade.

Starting from December 20 to December 24, 2021, it will be a one-of-a-kind experience for the consumers and the brand will also be bringing many of these vendors to the forefront through various social media activities and giving a chance for their audience to connect with them directly through activities like Ask Me Anything, IGTV Live, and so on.

Details on : YouCarebyLukeCoutinho @ Facebook