Renowned art critic and expert Nanak Ganguly is curating a lovely collage of artwork by five artists from Bangladesh and West Bengal titled Thirteen Ways of Looking at a Blackbird.

Presented by A.M (Art Multi disciplines) the show will be open till March 5 for public viewing except on Sundays and public holidays.

The participating artists include Promiti Hossain (Bangladesh), Rima Kundu (Santiniketan), Rajarshi Biswas (Santiniketan), Snehasish Maity (Kolkata) and Timir Brahma (Kolkata).

Where: A.M. Studio, 4/66A Bijoygarh, 3-8 pm