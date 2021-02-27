Arth – A Culture Fest is back with a bang, in the form of a scintillating third season. Making for a digital delight, the two-day festival to be held in Kolkata, will be a virtual extravaganza streamed through Facebook and YouTube channels of Arth-A Culture Fest.

In the Kolkata edition, Arth – A Culture fest will bring to fore the very essence of East India. The audience can look forward to seeing eminent panellists from various walks of life, share their views, narrate interesting anecdotes, and share their perspective on topics like Bengal Elections, Women in Power, Reviving the Lost Culture of Bengal amongst others, along with paying a heartfelt tribute to Satyajit Ray & Soumitra Chatterjee, celebrating 125 years of Subhash Chandra Bose and the love for sports in the City of Joy amongst others.

Prominent speakers at the event include Honourable Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar, Smriti Irani, Babul Supriyo, Nusrat Jahan, Swapan Dasgupta, Dilip Ghosh, Bratya Basu, Samik Bhattacharya, Abhijit Iyer-Mitra, Agnimitra Paul, Anjan Bandyopadhyay, Anuj Dhar, Anupam Kher, Ashoke Viswanathan, among many others. The festival will also see artistes Nachiketa Chakraborty, Sujoy Prosad Chatterjee entertain the audiences with their enthralling performances

Date: 27th – 28th February 2021

Venue: Live from ITC Sonar, A Luxury Collection Hotel, Kolkata.

Watch Link- https://www.facebook.com/ Zee24Ghanta

Time: 12:00pm