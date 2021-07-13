SPCkraft in Kolkata to screen documentary 'From Playground to Computer' on July 15

To highlight the plight of young kids affected by the lockdown, SPCkraft, an interdisciplinary art collective, will webcast the premiere show of the documentary film, From The Playground To Computer, on July 15. Directed by Parbati Bhattacharya and featuring poetries by Atanu Burman and Monoreena Majumder, the thought-provoking film aims at showcasing the turmoil of children through contributions from singers like Lopamudra Mitra and Neepabithi Ghosh Dasgupta as well professors of educational institutes and heads of social organisations.

What: Screening of From The Playground To Computer

When: July 15, 9 pm

Where: SPCkraft's Facebook page