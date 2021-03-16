It’s ‘Showtime’ at Monkey Bar, Kolkata this Saturday as one of India’s most popular techno (EDM) music artiste DJ Ashish Lakhani is heading this way. The Mumbai-based DJ will turn up the heat with his soulful and melodic music. DJ Rwikraj will also be there to add to the evening.

Sixth Ocean has played at various venues across the country, sharing the stage with various Indian and international artistes including Ankytrixx, D-Nox (Sudbeat, Suara), Dee Montero (Anjunadeep) among others and is all set to showcase to music lovers in Kolkata his amazing talent only at Monkey Bar.

So if you’re making plans for the weekend – make sure you have Monkey Bar, Kolkata on the top of your list!

Quick Facts

When – Saturday, March 20th, 2021

Time – 9:00pm – 2:00am

For Reservation – 084203 09813