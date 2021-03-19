Emami Art is showcasing a survey exhibition of famous artiste Kartick Chandra Pyne titled The (in)Visible and the (un) Revealed: Inside the Secret Worlds of Kartick Chandra Pyne. The exposition is an attempt to pay a tribute to one of the finest modern painters of India and will showcase a large body of paintings, drawings, archival materials and memorabilia spanning over the sixty-year of his intensely productive career. Further, the exhibition helps us understand the complexity of Pyne's work, characterized by his eclectic style and enigmatic visions.

Exhibition dates, March 18 – June 12

Time: 11 am to 7 pm

Venue: Emami Art