Indie-pop sensation Neeraj Shridhar and The Bombay Vikings are coming to town and you have got to be there with your gang and surrender to the infectious beats of his hit numbers. The Indian film composer and singer-songwriter who made us all groove to remix hits like Kya Soorat Hai, Woh Chali and Chod Do Anchal will keep the night alive on Friday.

Time:9pm to 2am.

At: M Bar Kitchen

Details available online.