SPC Kraft presents Iti Prem, letters as muse, a concept by interdisciplinary artiste Sujoy Prosad Chatterjee. Directed by Subhasree Patel it's a show on selected letters of literary icons, excerpts from artistic texts presented by a passionate team of artistes. There will be a violin recital by Ayan Banerjee, songs by the much-acclaimed Jojo Mukherjee and readings by actor Shoumo Banerjee and filmmaker NilaNjan Biswas.

When: March 27, 6:30 pm at

Where: 2, Central Park, Jadavpur.

Tickets are available at 9831002830 / 9831167240.