Have a blast this Sunday at Supafest at The Salt House 

After an eventful Halloween, The Salt House is back with Supafest, a high on fun Sunday that will leave you with good vibes. The exclusive pop-up event will feature one of India’s burgeoning indie-rap and hip-hop stars Yashraj and Dropped Out Trio Live who’ve been making waves in the industry. There will also be other impactful Indian talents like Raghu Dwivedi, Piyush C, Tushar Bagla, The Riz Trio making the event lit. Other things to do at Supafest will be playing games like Flip the Cup, Tipsy Cups, Tic Tac Toe, Uno Jenga and Beer Pong, and winning prizes.

What: Supafest - The Salt House

When: 14th November’21

Time : 11 am to 10 pm

Entry charges: Rs 500 before 5:00 pm, Rs 1,000 after 5:00 pm