Rapper King will kick off a storm at Hard Rock Cafe tomorrow

Rapper and singer King who has serenaded music lovers across the globe with his edgy beats and catchy lyrics, will be performing live at Hard Rock Café in Kolkata. The sensational performer, who was enamoured by the rapping universe at an early age, has come a long way since and performed with A-listers including the likes of Raftaar, Nuckeya and Raja Kumari.

What: King Live at Hard Rock Café

Where: At Hard Rock Café, Park Street

When: November 27 (Saturday), 8 pm onwards