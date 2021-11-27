The Untitled One will be performing live at Monkey Bar on Nov 27
The performances promise to create an electrifying ambience and memories that the audience can remember long after.
It’s ‘Showtime’ at Monkey Bar with one of India’s most popular music artists, The Untitled One. With his mastery of the genres, Drum & Bass, Liquid, Neurofunk and Asian Underground, this Bengaluru based artist is all set to turn up the heat with his ever-evolving taste in underground bass music at Kolkata’s favourite gastropub. Get ready to hit the dance floor as in-house DJ Rwikraj gets you grooving with the opening set. The performances promise to create an electrifying ambience and memories that the audience can remember long after.
What: It's Showtime with The Untitled One
Where: Monkey Bar Kolkata
When: 27th November’21, Saturday
Time – 6:30 - 10:30 pm
For Reservation Call: 084203 09813