Kalapremee’s Soory Not Fit to be staged in Kolkata on Oct 23 and 24

Mumbai-based theatre group Kalapremee is heading to Kolkata with multiple shows on their itinerary. The group that serenaded theatre lovers in the state earlier this year with their thought-provoking show Betiyaan is back with a lighter production, Soory Not Fit. Directed by Shah Jahan Khan, the Hindi comedy play will be staged first at Padatik Little Theatre on October 23 and then at Gyan Manch on October 24.

