Kolkata Centre for Creativity hosts Performing Performance
The two-day programme, 3rd & 4th September, has been curated by Urmimala Sarkar and Ananda Lal
Kolkata Centre For Creativity is hosting its annual conference on Performing Performance around the theme Performance As Research. The two-day programme, on September 3 and 4, has been curated by stalwart academicians Dr Urmimala Sarkar and Prof Ananda Lal and aims at exploring the potentialities of research on performance with a variety of subthemes. Additionally, it shall acquaint the aspiring researchers with the theme of performance-based research and motivate them to explore similar fields while widening the existing perspectives on performance as research.
What: Performing Performance
When: September 3-4, 10 am to 6 pm.
Where: Kolkata Centre for Creativity