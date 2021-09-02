Kolkata Centre for Creativity hosts Performing Performance

Kolkata Centre For Creativity is hosting its annual conference on Performing Performance around the theme Performance As Research. The two-day programme, on September 3 and 4, has been curated by stalwart academicians Dr Urmimala Sarkar and Prof Ananda Lal and aims at exploring the potentialities of research on performance with a variety of subthemes. Additionally, it shall acquaint the aspiring researchers with the theme of performance-based research and motivate them to explore similar fields while widening the existing perspectives on performance as research.

