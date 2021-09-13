Find chic festive picks at this showcase curated by Sujoy Prosad Chatterjee

Parav's new edition sounds like a one-stop-shop!

author_img Team Indulge Published :  13th September 2021 01:11 PM   |   Published :   |  13th September 2021 01:11 PM
Sujoy Prosad

Sujoy Prosad Chatterjee has curated this edition of Parav

Sujoy Prosad Chatterjee and actor Debjani Chatterjee have curated the festive fashion showcase, Parav, that will feature ceramic jewellery from Sujoy Prosad Fashion Accessories, crochet earrings by Shamayita Chakraborty, and more. The showcase will be unveiled by actor Monami Ghosh.

Where: Zoom Tea-O-Graphy, 49A Mahanirban Road, Kolkata - 700029

When: September 18-19/ 2-9 pm

 

TAGS
Sujoy Prosad Chatterjee Parav Debjani Chatterjee

Comments