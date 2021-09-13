Find chic festive picks at this showcase curated by Sujoy Prosad Chatterjee

Sujoy Prosad Chatterjee and actor Debjani Chatterjee have curated the festive fashion showcase, Parav, that will feature ceramic jewellery from Sujoy Prosad Fashion Accessories, crochet earrings by Shamayita Chakraborty, and more. The showcase will be unveiled by actor Monami Ghosh.

Where: Zoom Tea-O-Graphy, 49A Mahanirban Road, Kolkata - 700029

When: September 18-19/ 2-9 pm