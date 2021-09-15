Crafts Council of West Bengal organises festive sale Agomoni from tomorrow

The Crafts Council of West Bengal is organising an exhibition cum sale of traditional weaves and crafts curated from across the country. The two-day exhibition, Agomoni, which kick starts tomorrow, will feature an array of weaves rich in craftsmanship like kotpad, benarasi, Bengal handloom, ikkat, jamdani, dhakai, kalamkari fabrics and more. Apart from fabrics, you can also check out aesthetically done home furnishing, silver jewellery, shantipalli bags, accessories and handmade papad and spices. The do will be inaugurated by actor and danseuse Jaya Seal Ghosh, Nick Low, British Deputy High Commission, Kolkata and Rowan Ainsworth, Australian Consul General in Kolkata.

When: September 16, 17, 18

Time: 11.30 am to 7 pm

Where: Gallery Gold

Contact: 8584079336