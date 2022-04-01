Electronic music duo Tech Panda x Kenzani live at One8 Commune, Kolkata this Saturday

Experience a groovy musical evening at One8 Commune, Kolkata this Saturday as they are to host musician duo Tech Panda x Kenzani 8pm onwards.

The duo is popular for having revamped the instrumental music scene by introducing a new genre that includes infusion of electronic beats while capturing the essence of Indian soundscape. Tech Panda & Kenzani were recognised as the only artists on Spotify's 'India Viral 50' with 45,000 regular listeners on the platform and growing. After having belted out hits like Saawariya, Khoyo, Indian Monsoon and Poetic Love they are out on a tour.

Pair the revelry with some scrumptious delicacies from the menu such as Bamboo Cashew Nut Tofu, Harissa Chicken Sliders, Kasundi Fish Tikka to name a few. The outlet has also recently introduced a range of Sorbet Sangria, a unique concoction of fruity sorbets and flavours such as Sunburst, Green Sunset, Berry Boss and Mango Sizzle. Try out their newly introduced Cheese Wheel Pasta to which is prepared fresh in a heated cheesy bowl right in front of you.

When: Saturday, April 2nd, 2022

Time: 8:00 pm onwards

Address: One8 Commune, 13, Ho Chi Minh Sarani, Kolkata 700071

Contact: +91 8335071818, + 91 8335051818

