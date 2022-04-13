Drop in for a mixology masterclass at Trapeze Kitchen today

Trapeze Kitchen, the upscale watering hole at Park Street is hosting a mixology class with ace mixologist Chong. The head mixologist who masters at potent tipples like Tom Collins, Hanky Panky and Sbagliato will be teaching how to ace curating five popular coccoctions like Scotch Smash, Gin Fizz, Margarita, Old Fashioned and Mosco Mule. He will also teach about the basics of bar gear and alcohol.

For Registrations: +91-7605033898/ 899 | 033- 3564 0291

899 | 033- 3564 0291 Event Package: Rs.2000/- AI per head (Inclusive of 5 cocktails which you get to learn how to make them and try each of them. Guests will be provided with recipes too of all the 5 cocktails.