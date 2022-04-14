Chef Rahul Arora stirs up some healthy eatables this Easter

Indulge in some home-made delicacies this Easter curated by celebrated Chef Rahul Arora. Available in both non-veg and veg options, his Easter Binge menu has some uncommon eatables with a fruity twist. Choose from Baked Chicken or Paneer with Spinach and Cheese or savour the classic Ratatouille and wash it down with Pomegranate Iced Tea. You may also pick the Parsley, Currant, Butter Pilaff and end things on a sweet note with Mango Cream Cheese Crumble Jar.

What: Easter Binge by chef Rahul Arora

Where: Available for Takeaway and on Swiggy Genie from Salt Lake and Hazra

When: April 17 (Lunch)

Price: Vegetarian- Rs 650; Non-veg- Rs 750

Contact: 9836760160, Instagram: @rahul.arora.1982