Comedy Nights: Watch Anshu Mor spin funny tales

Anshu Mor is going to make you roll on the floor laughing out loud with his inimitable storytelling style of comedy that touches on topics like love, heartbreak, friendships and growing up. Head out to Effingut Brewpub to watch him sing out funny tales for his newest comedy line-up Ek Haseena Thi.

What: Ek Haseena Thi

Where: Effingut Brewpub, Park Street

When: April 16

Contact: Details on BookMyShow