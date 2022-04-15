Comedy Nights: Watch Anshu Mor spin funny tales
Roll on the floor laughing out loud with Anshu Mor inimitable storytelling style
Raima Ganguly Published : 15th April 2022 12:00 AM | Published : | 15th April 2022 12:00 AM
Anshu Mor is going to make you roll on the floor laughing out loud with his inimitable storytelling style of comedy that touches on topics like love, heartbreak, friendships and growing up. Head out to Effingut Brewpub to watch him sing out funny tales for his newest comedy line-up Ek Haseena Thi.
What: Ek Haseena Thi
Where: Effingut Brewpub, Park Street
When: April 16
Contact: Details on BookMyShow