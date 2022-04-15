Cruising Through: Have a gala Noboborsho at the celebrations on Ganges Cruise

Ring in the Bengali New Year with a voyage on river Hooghly. Enjoy a gala buffet dinner in an air-conditioned cruise ship and be enthralled by live folk performances put up by Bauls. Gorge on their themed Mahabhoj curations to satiate your Bengali taste buds.

What: Majhdoriyay Borshoborom

Where: West Bengal Tourist Jetty, Strand Road

When: April 15 (6 pm & 8:10pm)

Contact: Details on BookMyShow