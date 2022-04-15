Festive Interiors: Add colour to your home with items from Gallery Store
Raima Ganguly Published : 15th April 2022 12:00 AM | Published : | 15th April 2022 12:00 AM
This Poila Boisakh don’t just pile up your dining table with sweets and exotic food items. Add to the colour quotient of your interiors with vibrant cushions, fancy crockeries and much more at Gallery Store. The exquisite products start from INR 700/-. 10am onwards.
What: Poila Boishakh Items
Where: The Gallery Store, Anandapur
When: April 15 (10 am onwards)
Contact: +91 97484 00011; Website: thegalleystore.in