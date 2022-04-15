Howzzat: Head out to Canteen Pub & Grub for their IPL special menu
Besides appetising delicacies, try out their boozy concoctions
Raima Ganguly Published : 15th April 2022 12:00 AM | Published : | 15th April 2022 12:00 AM
Stir up this IPL season with some specialised lip-smacking dishes from Canteen Pub & Grub. Besides appetising delicacies, try out their boozy concoctions named after IPL teams. Grab the opportunity while the IPL fever is on and head out to the Sector 1 eatery ASAP!
What: IPL themed menu
Where: Canteen Pub & Grub
When: April 16- May 29 (Noon onwards)
Contact: Instagram: @canteenpubandgrub