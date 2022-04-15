Howzzat: Head out to Canteen Pub & Grub for their IPL special menu

Besides appetising delicacies, try out their boozy concoctions

author_img Raima Ganguly Published :  15th April 2022 12:00 AM   |   Published :   |  15th April 2022 12:00 AM
Howzzat

Punjab Kings wala Pind Chhole in Mini Kulcha

Stir up this IPL season with some specialised lip-smacking dishes from Canteen Pub & Grub. Besides appetising delicacies, try out their boozy concoctions named after IPL teams. Grab the opportunity while the IPL fever is on and head out to the Sector 1 eatery ASAP!

What: IPL themed menu

Where: Canteen Pub & Grub

When: April 16- May 29 (Noon onwards)

Contact: Instagram: @canteenpubandgrub

TAGS
Canteen Pub and Grub IPL Theme Food

Comments