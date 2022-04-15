Walk of Faith: Trace the confluence of faiths that run in the veins of this city
The curated guided walk will start from Old Mission Church
With the Easter holidays around, trace the confluence of faiths that run in the veins of this city by stepping out for a walk across various heritages. Conducted by Kolkata Explorers, the curated guided walk will start from Old Mission Church and help you discover the wonders of various cultures.
What: Church Walk on Easter Sunday
Where: Old Mission Church, near Lal Bazaar
When: April 17 (8:30 am onwards)
Contact: +91 98740 62962. Facebook @KolkataExplorers-