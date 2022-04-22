Just for Laughs: Comedian Zakir Khan to perform live in Kolkata
The funny-man is known for his punch-line Sakht Launda
Raima Ganguly Published : 22nd April 2022 12:00 AM | Published : | 22nd April 2022 12:00 AM
The weekend looks happening ahead as popular comedian Zakir Khan will be in the city to perform live as well. The funny-man rose to popularity by winning Comedy Central’s India’s Best Stand Up Comedian competition and known for his punch-line Sakht Launda.
What: Zakir Khan- Live on Tour
Where: GD Birla Sabhaghar
When: April 23 & April 24 (7 pm onwards)
Contact: Tickets on PayTM Insider.