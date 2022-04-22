Just for Laughs: Comedian Zakir Khan to perform live in Kolkata

The weekend looks happening ahead as popular comedian Zakir Khan will be in the city to perform live as well. The funny-man rose to popularity by winning Comedy Central’s India’s Best Stand Up Comedian competition and known for his punch-line Sakht Launda.

What: Zakir Khan- Live on Tour

Where: GD Birla Sabhaghar

When: April 23 & April 24 (7 pm onwards)

Contact: Tickets on PayTM Insider.