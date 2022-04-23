Check out the ongoing Thai Food Festival at Kolkata's Asia Asia Asia

With only a day left of the ongoing Thai Food Festival at Asia Asia cherish some of the finest curations from the Tahi region including Thai Green Cury, Pad Thai Noodles, Chicken KraPao, Mango Sticky Rice and many more at their Salt Lake outlet.

At DN37, DN Block, Sector V. Till April 24, 12 noon to 4 pm

Pocket pinch: Veg: Rs 750+, and Non-Veg Rs 850 + (Friday to Sunday)