Cherry Blossom Festival at Social Hideout has some great summery mocktails and finger food options

The Cherry Blossom Festival has kicked off at Socia Hideout, one of the most Instagrammable cafes in South Kolkata, and you surely can't miss this delectable fare. Choose from a variety of mocktails, savouries and sweets that includes such exotic numbers as Evil Princess (grape juice, homemade apple juice fresh grenadine and vanilla ice cream), Thai Fruit Delight, Nasi Goreng, Creme Brulee, Crystal Dumpling momo, Lamb Bhuna Bao and much more.

At 8B, Maharaj Nanda Kumar Road, Lake Market. From 12 noon till 10.30 pm

Meal for two: Rs 900+