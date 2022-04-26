Ahead of Tagore's birth anniversary Poila Boithak explores the mysticism in the poet

The first month of the Bengali calendar calls for a plethora of joyous occasions. Bengalis apart from being the usual fun lovers are also avid followers of Tagore and his works. Who doesn't remember the good ol' Prabhat Pheris performed across gullies of Kolkata that rang in the Bengali New Year even a few years back? Poila Boithak intends to celebrate the rich and eternal relation of Bengali New Year with Baul songs and Tagore’s compositions.

It is no news that Tagore’s works were heavily influenced by the Baul culture of rural Bengal. These inspirations reflect in up to two hundred originals composed by him like Bhenge Mor Ghorer Chabi, Ami Kaan Pete Roi, and Pran Chaay Chokshu Na Chaay. The bard even went to an extent of addressing himself as Rabindra Baul. Poila Boithak aims at celebrating the soul of this region with the freedom and spontaneity of the mystical verse and music.

Audiences will witness the milieu of traditional Baul music with modern, minimalistic instruments and rock band versions. There will also be special performances by local Madol artists.

The spectacular line-up of Baul artists include veteran performer Kartik Das Baul, Tirtha Bhattacharya, Folk Diaryz, Poushali Banerjee, and Fakira to name a few.

Get into the groove this Saturday and immerse in a true Bengali experience on April 30, 4:30 pm onwards. Poila Boithak is free for all to attend.