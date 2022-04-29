Barn with it: Spend a day amidst horses at Calcutta Polo Club
Raima Ganguly Published : 29th April 2022
Have you been planning to take up Horse-Riding lessons lately? Grab this opportunity to spend a day amidst horses and experience the ranch at Calcutta Polo Club. You are advised to wear closed shoes, stretchable trousers and bring your own water bottles.
What: Horse-Riding Lessons
Where: Calcutta Polo Club
When: April 3o ( 6 am onwards)
Contact: Details on BookMyShow