Barn with it: Spend a day amidst horses at Calcutta Polo Club

Calcutta Polo Club

Have you been planning to take up Horse-Riding lessons lately? Grab this opportunity to spend a day amidst horses and experience the ranch at Calcutta Polo Club. You are advised to wear closed shoes, stretchable trousers and bring your own water bottles.

What: Horse-Riding Lessons

Where: Calcutta Polo Club

When: April 3o ( 6 am onwards)

Contact: Details on BookMyShow

