Groovy Nights: Catch Yo Yo Honey Singh live at Westside Pavillion

Hum along with him as he belts out some catchy numbers

Published :  29th April 2022 12:00 AM
Yo Yo Honey Singh

Who hasn’t moved to Yo Yo Honey Singh’s beats at least once? Catch the funky musician live at Westside Pavillion, Kolkata this weekend and hum along with him as he belts out some catchy numbers.

What: Yo Yo Honey Singh Live in Concert

Westside Pavillion, Kolkata

When: April 30 (8 pm onwards)

Contact: Details on PayTM Insider.

