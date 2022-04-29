What a Catch: Make the best out of this IPL season at the House of Commons
Watch the match live with like-minded people and mouth-watering food combos
Raima Ganguly Published : 29th April 2022 12:00 AM | Published : | 29th April 2022 12:00 AM
Make the best out of this IPL season and head out to the House of Commons today to watch the match live with like-minded people and mouth-watering food combos. Their IPL Hattrick combos begin from Rs. 499 onwards and include fragrant shisha flavours and bases.
What: IPL Hattrick Combos
Where: House of Commons, Ballygunge
When: Up till May 31 (7:30 pm onwards)
Contact: Instagram: @houseofcommons.kol