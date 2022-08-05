Celebrate Kishore Kumar's Legacy at Chapter 2

Legendary musician Kishore Kumar would have turned 93 this year, and to celebrate his legacy Chapter 2 at Southern Avenue has come up with a tribute evening. City based ensemble Retroacts will be charting out some of his timeless hits, while connoisseurs indulge in authentic continental food

What: Evergreen Kishore Kumar

Where: Chapter 2, Southern Avenue

When: August 5 (7:30pm onwards)

Contact: @chapter2.retrodining