Home Events Kolkata

Celebrate Kishore Kumar's Legacy at Chapter 2

City based ensemble Retroacts will be charting out some of his timeless hits

author_img Raima Ganguly Published :  05th August 2022 12:00 AM   |   Published :   |  05th August 2022 12:00 AM
Kishore_Classics_2_(1)_(1)_(1)_(1)

Kishore Kumar

Legendary musician Kishore Kumar would have turned 93 this year, and to celebrate his legacy Chapter 2 at Southern Avenue has come up with a tribute evening. City based ensemble Retroacts will be charting out some of his timeless hits, while connoisseurs indulge in authentic continental food

What: Evergreen Kishore Kumar

Where: Chapter 2, Southern Avenue

When: August 5 (7:30pm onwards)

Contact: @chapter2.retrodining

TAGS
Kishore Kumar Chapter 2 Kolkata

Comments