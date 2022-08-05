Celebrate Kishore Kumar's Legacy at Chapter 2
City based ensemble Retroacts will be charting out some of his timeless hits
Raima Ganguly Published : 05th August 2022 12:00 AM | Published : | 05th August 2022 12:00 AM
Legendary musician Kishore Kumar would have turned 93 this year, and to celebrate his legacy Chapter 2 at Southern Avenue has come up with a tribute evening. City based ensemble Retroacts will be charting out some of his timeless hits, while connoisseurs indulge in authentic continental food
What: Evergreen Kishore Kumar
Where: Chapter 2, Southern Avenue
When: August 5 (7:30pm onwards)
Contact: @chapter2.retrodining