Gear up for Kiara’s Puja Edit

Kiara at Gallery Gold at 11 Abdul Rasul Avenue, Opposite : Rabindra Sarovar, Kolkata 700 026 is tuning up for the Puja Edit with Monsoon. Pamper in an elegant range of home decor, and level up your indoor aesthetics and handcrafted products by Kiara. In an unique blend of casual and formal, contemporary and classic art each of the items will surely be a prism to your home decor. Go ahead for the exhibition for the exclusive products with some adda with like minded people

Venue : Gallery Gold, 11 Abdul Rasul Avenue, Opposite Rabindra Sarovar, Kolkata 700 026

Date : August 5 – 7, 2022

Time : 3 – 8 pm