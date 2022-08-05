Home Events Kolkata

If you are big on handloom, head out to The Grand Bazaar at ICCR this weekend

Pick from the best homegrown labels

Handloom weaves can be the most comfortable thing on your skin, especially in a humid climate like ours. If you have a thing for handlooms, and love to exude elegance in its most simple avatar, you must head out to The Grand Bazaar- The Handloom Sutra this weekend, due to take place at Bengal Gallery, ICCR. Pick from the best homegrown labels.

What: The Grand Bazaar- The Handloom Sutra

Where: Bengal Gallery, ICCR

When: August 7-9 (1pm onwards)

