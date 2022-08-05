If you are big on handloom, head out to The Grand Bazaar at ICCR this weekend
Pick from the best homegrown labels
Raima Ganguly Published : 05th August 2022 12:00 AM | Published : | 05th August 2022 12:00 AM
Handloom weaves can be the most comfortable thing on your skin, especially in a humid climate like ours. If you have a thing for handlooms, and love to exude elegance in its most simple avatar, you must head out to The Grand Bazaar- The Handloom Sutra this weekend, due to take place at Bengal Gallery, ICCR. Pick from the best homegrown labels.
What: The Grand Bazaar- The Handloom Sutra
Where: Bengal Gallery, ICCR
When: August 7-9 (1pm onwards)