If you are big on handloom, head out to The Grand Bazaar at ICCR this weekend

Handloom weaves can be the most comfortable thing on your skin, especially in a humid climate like ours. If you have a thing for handlooms, and love to exude elegance in its most simple avatar, you must head out to The Grand Bazaar- The Handloom Sutra this weekend, due to take place at Bengal Gallery, ICCR. Pick from the best homegrown labels.

What: The Grand Bazaar- The Handloom Sutra

Where: Bengal Gallery, ICCR

When: August 7-9 (1pm onwards)