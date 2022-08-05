Nikhl D'Souza to go live from BSE Kolkata
Experience what love feels like through music
Raima Ganguly Published : 05th August 2022 12:00 AM | Published : | 05th August 2022 12:00 AM
Nikhil D’Souza is all set to take city enthusiasts on a musical ride at Shisha Bar Stock Exchange this weekend. Experience what love feels like through music, as the man behind hits like Shaam, Mere Bina, and Har Kisi Ko spins magic at the watering hole.
What: Nikhil D'Spuza Live
Where: Shisha Bar Stock Exchange
When: Aigust 7 (7pm onwards)
Contact: Details on insider.in