Nikhl D'Souza to go live from BSE Kolkata

Nikhil D’Souza is all set to take city enthusiasts on a musical ride at Shisha Bar Stock Exchange this weekend. Experience what love feels like through music, as the man behind hits like Shaam, Mere Bina, and Har Kisi Ko spins magic at the watering hole.

What: Nikhil D'Spuza Live

Where: Shisha Bar Stock Exchange

When: Aigust 7 (7pm onwards)

Contact: Details on insider.in