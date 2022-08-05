Home Events Kolkata

Smriti Sankalan 2022 to take place at ICCR Kolkata

The four day extravaganza is being organised as a tribute to Guru Kelucharan Mohapatra, Girja Devi

Celebrate the majesticity of Indian classical dance as ICCR Kolkata hosts Smriti Sankalan 2022 at the Satyajit Ray Auditorium. The four day extravaganza is being organised as a tribute to Guru Kelucharan Mohapatra, Girja Devi and so on. The evening will also unfold with some enthralling musical performances.

What: Smriti Sankalan 2022

Where: Satyajit Ray Auditorium, ICCR

When: August 5-8

