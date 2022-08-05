Smriti Sankalan 2022 to take place at ICCR Kolkata
The four day extravaganza is being organised as a tribute to Guru Kelucharan Mohapatra, Girja Devi
Raima Ganguly Published : 05th August 2022 11:10 AM | Published : | 05th August 2022 11:10 AM
Celebrate the majesticity of Indian classical dance as ICCR Kolkata hosts Smriti Sankalan 2022 at the Satyajit Ray Auditorium. The four day extravaganza is being organised as a tribute to Guru Kelucharan Mohapatra, Girja Devi and so on. The evening will also unfold with some enthralling musical performances.
What: Smriti Sankalan 2022
Where: Satyajit Ray Auditorium, ICCR
When: August 5-8