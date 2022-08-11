Learn flawless make up techniques from celebrity artist Arti Nayar

Have you ever wondered how celebrities look so flawless throughout the day as they transition from brunch to dinner? Learn it from celebrity makeup artist Arti Nayar herself as she is about to host an exclusive masterclass at The Salt House next Friday. Grab this opportunity to talk to her about the latest makeup trends, and how to effortlessly look classy all day. Nibble on house classics from the venue, such as black rice, avocado, mango and lotus stem salad, Tex Mex wrap, hummus platter Quinoa salad, assorted pizzas, shortbreads and granola parfait. Sip on fun cocktails for some added punch.

What: Masterclass by Arti Nayar

Where: The Salt House

When: August 19 (4pm onwards)

Price: Rs. 4600

Contact: +91 90470 925744