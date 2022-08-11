Home Events Kolkata

This Janmashtami, celebrate with premium adornments from Karmyog

Head out to the Janmashtami pop up at the Russel Street address

Janmashtami

It’s about that time of the year, when you deck up your home and your Natkhat Nandlal with the best of adornments. Head out to the Janmashtami Pop Up at Karmyog to pick from some stunning poshaaks, jewellery, toys, diyas, lights and so on. Decorate your home to welcome little Kanhaiya in the most beautiful way possible this year.

What: Janmashtami Pop Up

Where: Karmyog, Russel Street

When: August 16 (11am onwards)

Price: Rs. 80 onwards

Contact: +91 98300 15502

