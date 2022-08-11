This Janmashtami, celebrate with premium adornments from Karmyog
Head out to the Janmashtami pop up at the Russel Street address
Raima Ganguly Published : 11th August 2022 12:00 AM | Published : | 11th August 2022 12:00 AM
It’s about that time of the year, when you deck up your home and your Natkhat Nandlal with the best of adornments. Head out to the Janmashtami Pop Up at Karmyog to pick from some stunning poshaaks, jewellery, toys, diyas, lights and so on. Decorate your home to welcome little Kanhaiya in the most beautiful way possible this year.
What: Janmashtami Pop Up
Where: Karmyog, Russel Street
When: August 16 (11am onwards)
Price: Rs. 80 onwards
Contact: +91 98300 15502