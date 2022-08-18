Sing along with Mumbai-based vocalist Dikshant at Hard Rock Cafe this Friday

Dikshant made it big with his soothing, romantic track Aankhon Se Batana earlier this year, and has only been on a career-high ever since. He will fly down to the City Of Joy tomorrow to take Hard Rock Café patrons on a soulful ride with his voice and tunes. So if you are looking for a spot to unwind this Friday, after a long week at work we suggest you head out to the Park Street address. Sway to his musical magic while sipping on specialty cocktails like Espresso Martini, Southern Rock, and Bahama Mama, or taste some of their signature burgers.

What: Dikshant Live

Where: Hard Rock Cafe

When: August 19 (9 pm onwards)

Contact: +91 9766338178